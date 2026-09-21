Saudi FM discusses regional tensions with counterparts from Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 21 (ANI): Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday held a series of phone calls with his counterparts from Kuwait, Egypt, and Turkey to review diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating regional tensions as Riyadh and Houthi rebels exchange strikes.

In an official statement on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Prince Faisal held separate discussions with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

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"His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments in the region in separate phone calls with His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; His Excellency Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye," the statement read.

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It added that during the discussion, the leaders evaluated regional developments and coordinated diplomatic steps aimed at defusing rising tensions.

"During the calls, they discussed developments in the region and reviewed joint efforts to contain tensions in a manner that contributes to maintaining regional security and stability," the statement added.

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https://x.com/KSAmofaEN/status/2101978153614713269

Earlier, Houthi rebels spokesperson Yahya Saree alleged that the Saudi forces carried out 28 airstrikes across Yemen in the past 24 hours, targeting the "governorates" of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib. In a statement on his official Telegram channel, Saree said on Sunday,

"Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes launched 28 airstrikes using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft, taking off from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases. These strikes targeted the governorates of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib, bringing the total number of airstrikes since the start of the Saudi escalation against our country and people to 760.

"Saree added that the latest strikes brought the total number of Saudi airstrikes since the beginning of the Saudi "escalation" against Houthis to 760. The remarks follow the Houthis' claims, as they earlier took responsibility for ongoing strikes targeting Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, the Houthis claimed that their forces had carried out two military operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, targeting civilian infrastructure in Riyadh and Yanbu.

"In response to the Saudi enemy's criminal attempts to target the capital, Sana'a, using ISIS-style tactics, including indiscriminate bombings targeting civilians. The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu. Both operations were successful, by the grace of Allah, and resulted in massive fires at the targeted locations," the statement read.

This was the first time the Houthis have targeted the country's capital amid the conflict.

Amidst the ongoing situation, the US issued a security alert for its mission in Saudi Arabia, requiring US government employees working in the country to obtain special authorisation for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu amid heightened security concerns following Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia said the restrictions were imposed “due to the ongoing security situation” and urged American citizens in the kingdom to remain vigilant and follow recommended security measures.

Prior to this, Trump remarked that Washington maintains ongoing contact with Yemen's Houthis in the wake of their recent ballistic missile strikes directed at Saudi Arabia, maintaining that the faction has consented to refrain from attacking American personnel.

However, indications suggest a new front is opening across the restive West Asia as the American administration studies potential military steps against the Houthis following their missile attack targeting the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which Saudi forces successfully intercepted.

The security climate has grown increasingly complex, with ongoing regional friction involving Iran, Yemen, and Western interests. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously addressed the gravity of the Houthi threat, asserting that military intervention could have swiftly concluded the conflict had it not been for concerns over innocent Yemeni civilians. (ANI)

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