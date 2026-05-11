Saudi, Iran FMs hold talks on regional developments

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 11 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call on Monday from Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

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During the telephonic conversation, Abdullah and Araghchi discussed the latest developments related to mediation efforts and the ongoing diplomatic talks between Iran and the US, and exchanged views on these matters.

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سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan يتلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من معالي وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية عباس عراقجي. pic.twitter.com/rLE9I0JeJi — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) May 11, 2026

The call comes amid a churn in West Asia where Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the US continues to have "unreasonable demands", adding that Iran's response to the US proposal, which Tehran sent to Pakistan on Sunday, "was not excessive."

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US President Donald Trump slammed Iran's response to Washington's peace proposal as "totally unacceptable," as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier on May 8, Trump told reporters when asked about Iran, "Look, they have no military; they have not a lot left. We'll see what happens. I have no reaction to the French aircraft carrier. Not at all. I think we're doing very well. Iran seems to be coming along very well, militarily, very good. We'll see whether or not they can get there."

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Trump told reporters that the missile hitting a girls' school in Iran's Minab is under scrutiny.

"The missile hitting a girls' school in Iran is under study right now, and we'll give you a report as soon as we have it," he said.

Trump said he halted Project Freedom, but will resume it later as Project Freedom plus.

"I don't think we will resume Project Freedom. We might do it, but I don't think so. I think we would go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up and buttoned up. Project Freedom is good. We were asked not to do that by Pakistan, which is our friend, the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal. But I think Project Freedom is good. I think we have other ways of doing it, also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen, but it would be Project Freedom Plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," he said. (ANI)

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