Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional escalation amid Houthi attacks

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 12 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the latest developments in West Asia and efforts to de-escalate rising tensions, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Sunday (local time).

"His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. During the call, they discussed the recent escalation in the region and the efforts being made to address it," Saudi's FM's X post read.

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The call marks the first publicly reported contact between the two ministers since Yemen's Houthi forces intensified their attacks against Saudi Arabia, Al Jazeera reported.

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The diplomatic engagement comes amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities, with Houthi forces claiming responsibility for a series of strikes targeting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

On Sunday, the airport was struck again after an earlier attack that reportedly killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others. Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport. Saudi authorities had earlier reported that an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4, triggering a fire.

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Yemen's Houthi forces claimed that they had carried out four operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against Saudi airports and energy facilities over a 24-hour period. The group said the targets included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, the Shugadam gas facility and the Tanajib oil refinery in the Eastern Province.

The Houthis also warned international airlines, workers and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, declaring the country's airspace unsafe except for the airports and airspace serving Mecca and Medina. These claims were made by the Houthi group.

The attacks have drawn international condemnation, with several countries expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and calling for an end to strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

India's Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attacks, describing repeated strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure as unacceptable and calling for them to cease immediately.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest," the MEA said.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has been coordinating with local authorities following the airport attack, in which 11 Indian nationals were injured. One of them later died, while three remained in intensive care in stable condition, two were admitted to normal hospital wards, and the remaining injured had been discharged, the Embassy said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the death and assured the bereaved family of assistance.

"Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The attack has also prompted reactions from international leaders. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the Houthi strikes, saying they demonstrated a "blatant disregard for innocent civilian life", and affirmed Washington's support for Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the Houthi rebels.

"We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. We will make a decision. We move very quickly," Trump said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the deadly attack and stressed that assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international law. (ANI)

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