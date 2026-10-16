Saudi-led coalition claims to intercept ballistic missile targeting Yanbu, two cruise missiles over Red Sea

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 16 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition has claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones in Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said.

In a series of posts on X, Al-Maliki said the coalition intercepted the ballistic missile launched in the direction of Yanbu, a port city on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

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“In the past hours, we intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched in the direction of Yanbu,” he said.

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In a separate post, the coalition spokesperson stated, “We intercepted and destroyed 2 cruise missiles over the Red Sea.”

He further said, “We intercepted and destroyed 3 drones in the southern region and Riyadh region.”

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The latest interceptions come amid escalating regional hostilities and growing concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and strategic maritime routes.

Earlier, on October 13, the Saudi-led coalition had urged civilians to evacuate the Al-Sabahah Central Station of the Yemeni Oil Company in Houthi-administered Sanaa ahead of a planned military operation.

Al-Maliki called on civilians to leave the facility for their safety and shared an illustrative map of the site on X. The coalition had previously indicated that it would issue an evacuation notice before conducting what it described as a “precision operation” in the Yemeni capital. Further details regarding the timing and scope of the operation were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened Saudi Arabia’s petroleum infrastructure, declaring facilities affiliated with Saudi Aramco to be legitimate targets. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned that any attack on Sanaa would invite retaliation against Riyadh.

The developments come amidst the protracted conflict in Yemen, which began in 2014 when Houthi forces captured Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognised government. (ANI)

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