Saudi-led coalition claims to intercept Houthi missile launched towards Riyadh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a post on X on Sunday, Colonel Turki bin Saleh al-Maliki, spokesperson for the coalition, said, "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh."

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التحالف: الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. https://t.co/GdtWqjV7Bs — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 25, 2026

In an earlier post on Sunday, the coalition said, "Interception and destruction of a drone in the Riyadh region."

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التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة بمنطقة الرياض. https://t.co/MeURTRdjRI — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 25, 2026

In another earlier post, the coalition had reiterated, "Interception and destruction of a drone in the Riyadh region."

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة بمنطقة الرياض. https://t.co/r8JvjR42Ha — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense said that the danger had passed in Riyadh City.

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In a post on X on Sunday, Saudi Civil Defense said, "Alert: The danger has passed in Riyadh City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (911)."

تنبيه زال الخطر عن مدينة الرياض، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #الدفاع_المدني وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (911). Alert: The danger has passed in Riyadh City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (911). — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 25, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi Civil Defence issued a warning through the National Early Warning Platform, alerting residents to a potential danger in Riyadh City.

In a post on X, Saudi Civil Defence said, "A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert of a potential danger."

تم إطلاق إنذار من المنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ في مدينة الرياض للتحذير من خطر، اتبع الآتي: A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert of a potential danger. Please follow the instructions below: https://t.co/w1IEG6wXvW — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 25, 2026

The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels for the protection of public safety.

Meanwhile, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday.

The advisory came in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom.

In a passenger update posted on X, the airport authorities detailed changes to flight operations across its terminals.

"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport administration stated.

تنويه للمسافرين الكرام https://t.co/ICDmH20RSU — مطار الملك خالد الدولي (@KKIASA) October 24, 2026

Urging travellers to confirm their flight details before arriving, the airport added, "We kindly advise passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify the status of their bookings and flights before heading to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance with the instructions."

This update came as Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure, refineries, and several other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia.

According to statements made by Saree, multiple locations, including sites in Riyadh, Yanbu, Dammam, and Rabigh, were targeted.

"We targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh and Aramco Company in Yanbu," the Houthi military spokesperson said.

He further claimed attacks on energy infrastructure in the kingdom, stating, "We targeted Rabigh Refinery and the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia."

Saree added that additional aviation and military facilities were also targeted.

"We targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Najran Airport, and Khamis Mushait Airbase," he stated.

It renewed a warning to airlines, workers, and travellers not to use Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, calling it a "military target".

In view of the situation, the US has updated its travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates, highlighting an increased threat of potential armed attacks by "Iranian-supported Houthi forces" in the region.

While the formal advisory level remains at "Reconsider Travel" (Level 3) with no changes to risk indicators, the updated advisory issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in the UAE explicitly warns of heightened security risks and regional escalation. (ANI)

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