Saudi-led coalition claims to intercept two Houthi missiles targeting Khamis Mushait

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 13 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday claimed that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the Khamis Mushait airbase in Saudi Arabia, as the country faces escalating attacks following a series of deadly strikes on its airports in recent days.

In a post on X, the coalition spokesperson, Turki Al-Maliki, said, "Interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait."

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التحالف : اعتراض وتدمير صاروخين باليستيين أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه خميس مشيط. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 12, 2026

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence agency had earlier issued an alert asking residents in Khamis Mushait Governorate to remain vigilant over a potential threat. In a subsequent post on X, the agency said, "Alert: The danger has passed in Khamis Mushait Governorate. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (998)."

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تنبيه زال الخطر عن محافظة خميس مشيط، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #الدفاع_المدني وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (998). Alert: The danger has passed in Khamis Mushait Governorate. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (998). — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 12, 2026

The interception came after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group's forces had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and carried out a drone operation against Khamis Mushait Air Base.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Tuesday, Saree said, "By the grace and help of God, our armed forces were able to target King Khalid International Airport in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, this evening with a ballistic missile, and the strike was precise."

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He also warned international airlines and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, claiming that they were unsafe, except for airports and airspace in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

"In a related development, the armed forces carried out an operation targeting Khamis Mushait Air Base with a drone, and the strike was direct, thanks be to God," Saree added.

Amid the escalating attacks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the attacks carried out by the Houthis … targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," Erdogan said after chairing a cabinet meeting in Ankara, according to Al Jazeera.

He expressed condolences for those killed, including people performing the Umrah pilgrimage, and wished the hundreds of wounded a speedy recovery.

"Turkiye stands with Saudi Arabia and our Saudi brothers and sisters in the face of these attacks that violate law and humanity. We want peace and stability across our entire region," Erdogan added.

Meanwhile, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash called for reviving joint Gulf action, particularly in security and defence, and strengthening the region's collective security framework.

In a post on X on Monday, Gargash said the attacks had demonstrated that the security of Gulf states was indivisible and that targeting Saudi Arabia also undermined the security of the UAE and other Gulf nations.

"Since the onset of the aggression against the Arab Gulf states, stemming from the aggressor's misguided assessment that they were the weakest link in a war we sought to avoid, it has become clear that we are all targeted, and that our security is indivisible. For targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia undermines the security of the UAE and all Gulf states," he said.

"There is a pressing need to revive joint Gulf action, particularly in its security and defense aspects, and to strengthen the collective security framework. This is the dimension that has witnessed grave neglect, which has emboldened others to overreach against us. Gulf security is a shared responsibility that brooks no leniency or delay," Gargash added.

Separately, the US Embassy in Riyadh warned that American citizens had been detained for photographing recent security incidents in Saudi Arabia, without specifying the number of people detained or whether they had been released.

The embassy said, "American citizens have been detained for taking photos of recent events."

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 12, 2026) U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use any airport in Saudi Arabia. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. Private car, train, and bus options may provide alternatives to air travel. Below are some transportation resources for your consideration. Please confirm availability and schedules directly with the providers. - Saudi Arabia Railways: https://t.co/aXJ0z4Qcwy - SAT Transportation: https://t.co/WP25alCywq - SAPTCO: https://t.co/ZadKUfSCgq Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior continues to warn that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.” American citizens have been detained for taking photos of recent events. Visitors and residents are subject to local laws while in Saudi Arabia. U.S. Government Employee Travel Restrictions: U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use any airport in Saudi Arabia. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. Read more: https://t.co/ngJV0dd1Yu — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 12, 2026

It also cautioned that Saudi authorities had warned that "filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability".

The developments come as Yemeni government forces continue their campaign against the Houthis. According to Al Jazeera, Yemeni military spokesperson Majeed al-Nuzaili said government forces had carried out 1,879 "targeting operations" against the group under the "Dawn of Yemen" campaign aimed at recapturing Houthi-held territory.

Al-Nuzaili said combat aircraft, artillery and rocket launchers had been used to target Houthi positions, destroying 380 military vehicles and thwarting attempts by the group to reinforce its positions and reorganise its forces.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition also announced the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh, underscoring the continuing security threat posed by the attacks on the country.

In a post on X, the coalition spokesperson, Turki Al-Maliki, said, "Interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh."

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 12, 2026

On October 10, 13 people, including an Indian national, were killed and hundreds were injured in a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had earlier reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries from the incident in a statement issued on October 11. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh subsequently confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the attack.

There were a series of attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries. Airport operations were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies. (ANI)

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