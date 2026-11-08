Saudi-led coalition says two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh intercepted

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 8 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a post on X, the coalition said, "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh."

The interception comes after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued alerts warning of a "potential danger" in the eastern city of Dammam and the governorates of Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province, Al Jazeera reported.

Residents were urged to take shelter in the nearest safe location and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

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The latest developments come amid escalating tensions following claims by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree that the group had conducted six missile and drone operations targeting strategic installations across Saudi Arabia.

According to Saree, the operations targeted King Khalid International Airport, oil storage facilities and an Aramco distillation tower in Riyadh, along with Aramco facilities in Khurais and Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area.

He further claimed that Saudi military positions in Najran, Al-Jawf and Yemen's Marib Governorate were targeted in separate operations.

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The Houthi spokesperson said the attacks involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones and were launched in retaliation for what the group described as Saudi military aggression against Yemen.

In a separate statement, Saree alleged that Saudi Arabia had carried out 105 airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen over a 24-hour period, targeting Sanaa and several governorates, including Taiz, Saada, Marib and Al-Jawf.

He claimed the attacks had resulted in civilian casualties, particularly among women and children.

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Meanwhile, Yemen's internationally recognised government has urged Lebanon to take coordinated measures to stop Hezbollah's alleged military assistance to the Houthi militia, calling for cooperation between the two countries' security and intelligence agencies. (ANI)

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