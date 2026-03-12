Saudi military downs drones targeting Shaybah oil field in eastern region

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 12 (ANI): The Saudi Ministry of Defence has successfully neutralised three additional drone strikes, following the initial downing of 18 unmanned aerial vehicles across the nation's "eastern territories".

In a rapid succession of updates shared on X, the ministry confirmed that its forces had intercepted two drones over the "Empty Quarter" desert. These aircraft were reportedly targeting the "Shaybah oil field" before being brought down.

The ministry further confirmed the destruction of two additional drones within the eastern region.

Amid rising regional threats, diplomatic channels have intensified. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the urgent need to prevent further escalation of the Middle East crisis.

In a post on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the ministers "emphasised the need to consolidate the efforts of the international community" to stop the situation from deteriorating further.

This diplomatic push follows a stern warning from Washington. On Tuesday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth cautioned Russia against intervening in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, particularly as tensions involve Iran, the US, and Israel.

During a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth referenced a recent "strong call" between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that while the call suggested an "opportunity for some peace" regarding the war in Ukraine, it also included a firm "recognition" that Russia "should not be involved" in the Iran conflict.

The Kremlin confirmed the interaction, with aide Yuri Ushakov describing the conversation as "businesslike, open and constructive".

According to reports, President Trump initiated the call to discuss the latest international developments, focusing on both the Iran crisis and potential trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv.

Following his dialogue with the US, President Putin also held a thorough discussion with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The two leaders addressed the "escalation in the Middle East", which the Kremlin attributed to "the United States' and Israel's armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

These high-level talks follow a series of earlier meetings between Moscow and Riyadh. On March 9, Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart "compared notes" on critical items, including the situations in Syria, Yemen, and the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

The two nations have agreed to maintain "close coordination" to promote a "sustainable settlement" through dialogue based on the "stakeholders' legitimate interests and concerns". (ANI)

