Saudi Prince’s Pakistan visit deferred

PTI

Islamabad, May 11

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s much-anticipated visit to Pakistan has been deferred for unspecified reasons, according to media reports on Saturday.

He was earlier expected to arrive in Islamabad on May 19 on a two-day visit, Geo News reported. Commenting on the visit of the Saudi crown prince, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch on Friday clarified that details of the visit will be made public as soon as a schedule is worked out between Islamabad and Riyadh. Baloch was confident that the visit would take place soon and surely be valuable as the people of Pakistan were anxiously waiting for the leader from the brotherly country.

Officials in Riyadh and Islamabad are holding consultations on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to cash-strapped Pakistan, official sources said on Saturday.

The clarification from the government sources was issued after reports emerged that the high-profile visit had been delayed due to unspecified reasons.

According to the sources, the final date for Muhammad bin Salman's visit has not been decided yet and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is in contact with the Saudi authorities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan