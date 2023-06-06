Saudi to participate in yoga championship

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s national team will take part in the 2nd Mt Everest International Yoga Championship to be held in Kathmandu from June 8 to 10, as per reports. ANI
PIO dies rescuing son at California beach
New York: An Indian-American, Srinivasa Murthy Jonnalagadda, who had taken his family to a California beach, died while rescuing his child from a riptide at Panther Beach in Santa Cruz.
