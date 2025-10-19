Saudia flight from Jakarta diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after passenger falls unconscious

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 19 (ANI): A Saudia Airlines flight from Jakarta to Medina was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a medical emergency.

A passenger onboard the flight fell unconscious, prompting the diversion. The aircraft safely landed in Thiruvananthapuram, and the passenger, an Indonesian national, was shifted to Ananthapuri Hospital for medical attention, officials at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport said.

This is not the first time a Saudia Airlines flight has faced an in-flight emergency. A flight earlier this year, on June 16, had reported smoke and sparks on the wheels while landing at Lucknow airport.

A passenger on that flight recalled the swift action by authorities, noting that the incident was contained in just 20 minutes, highlighting the prompt response of airport safety teams during emergencies.

"There were around 284 passengers onboard. At the time of landing, the pilot pulled the emergency brakes. Immediately, Fire Brigade vehicles at the airport came to extinguish the smoke in the aircraft's wheel. This took about 20 minutes, and soon after we disembarked," the passenger told ANI.

Lucknow airport officials said the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot after smoke was detected and ensured the smoke was contained, preventing any damage to the aircraft.

Officials added that no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred on the morning of June 15. The passengers were safely disembarked, and airport operations were not affected.

The flight had returned from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, carrying Hajj pilgrims. Smoke and sparks had been detected on the plane's wheels shortly after landing while it was on the taxiway.

"On the morning of 15th June, smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudia Airlines aircraft that landed at Lucknow airport from Jeddah. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained, and damage to the aircraft was averted. The passengers were disembarked safely, and there was no impact on airport operations," an official said.

The Hajj this year had been performed between June 4 and June 9 in Saudi Arabia. The first batch of annual Hajj pilgrims from India had started from early May itself. According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a total of 1,22,518 Hajj pilgrims undertook the sacred journey, with the first flights taking off from Lucknow and Hyderabad. (ANI)

