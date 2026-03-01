DT
Saudis call Iran 'biggest loser' as Putin assures 'unwavering' support to Tehran

Saudis call Iran ‘biggest loser’ as Putin assures ‘unwavering’ support to Tehran

Agencies
Dubai, Updated At : 12:25 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Smoke billows following a strike on the Bapco Oil Refinery in Bahrain. Reuters
Iran launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf countries on Monday, hours after Iranian state TV said Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the country’s late Supreme Leader and long considered a contender, had been named his successor.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia sharpened its warnings to Iran, telling Tehran Monday it would be the “biggest loser” if it continues to attack Arab states. The Saudi statement came after a new drone attack apparently targeted its massive Shaybah oil field.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to congratulate him on becoming Iran’s new leader. The message reaffirmed Moscow’s “unwavering support for Tehran,” and said that “Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic”.

Bahrain’s state oil firm declares force majeure

Bahrain’s state oil company, Bapco, declared force majeure for its shipments after an Iranian attack set its refinery ablaze, The force majeure is a legal manoeuvre that releases a company from its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.

Meanwhile, Tehran continued to be choked in black smoke after an oil refinery was hit in an escalation in strikes on Iran’s domestic energy supplies. In Israel, ambulance workers said one man died from shrapnel wounds near Tel Aviv's airport, raising to 11 the death toll from Iranian strikes. The US announced a seventh US service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on troops stationed in Saudi Arabia.

No Indian fatality in projectile incident: Embassy in Riyadh

There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.

It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

In a social media post on Monday, the Saudi Civil Defence said, “...after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality.”

