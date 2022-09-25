Save planet, find peace: Pope to youth

Assisi: Pope Francis, in his visit to Italy, addressed a gathering of 1,000 young people and encouraged them to abandon fossil fuels. The gathering included young economists and founders of start-ups. ap

Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies

los angeles: Louise Fletcher, passed away at the age of 88 at her home in Montdurausee, France. Her performance as the cruel Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest” won her an Academy Award in 1976. Forty-five years later, that character became the basis of a Netflix series, "Ratched". AP