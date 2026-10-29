"Saving Israel is on the line": Yair Golan meets Gadi Eisenkot as election drama unfolds in Jerusalem

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Chairman of Israel’s Democratic Party Yair Golan met with Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday, reaffirming their shared commitment to coordinate efforts and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's inconclusive election.

In a post on X, Golan highlighted their common backgrounds in national defence and emphasised the urgency of assembling a governing majority.

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"Earlier today, I met with my friend Gadi Eisenkot," Golan stated. "Both of us have devoted long years to Israel's security, and both of us understand all too well the magnitude of the responsibility now placed upon us. Saving Israel is on the line."

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The high-level meeting comes as the opposition bloc works to navigate post-election arithmetic to form a coalition. Golan underscored the alignment between the two military veterans-turned-politicians in securing a political transition.

"We are partners on this path and in the commitment to ensure a better future for Israel," Golan wrote. "I am determined to do everything required, with courage and responsibility, to realise the historic opportunity for change and to secure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state."

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Closing his statement, Golan assured supporters that negotiations would remain active, adding, "I will continue to update."

https://x.com/YairGolan1/status/2115824740099096666

Prior to this meeting, Golan met with B'Yachad no. 2, Yair Lapid, as part of ongoing efforts to assemble a coalition and oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the post-election negotiations.

In a post on X, Golan reaffirmed his commitment to forming a government of change in coordination with opposition partners, amid Shin Bet probing allegations of possible foreign interference in the recently concluded Knesset elections.

"Just came out of a good meeting with my friend, Yair Lapid," Golan wrote. "I am determined to make every effort, turn over every stone, and act with all our partners to save Israel.:

"We will continue to work in coordination. We will not give up on the opportunity for change," Golan stated, adding, "We will do it, and we will succeed."

The meetings come amid Shin Bet (Israel's Security Agency) probing allegations of possible foreign interference in the recently concluded Knesset elections.

Earlier in the day, Golan said that incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu has “suffered a crushing defeat” and is now trying to “undermine the election results through an ugly delegitimisation campaign against the will of the public”, specifically against Arab Israelis.

“Netanyahu suffered a crushing democratic defeat. The public fired him, and he refuses to accept the verdict of the voters. Now he is trying to undermine the election results through an ugly delegitimisation campaign against the will of the public, and against the Arab public in particular,” Yair Golan posted on X.

Golan has vowed to make sure that Netanyahu “vacates the (Prime Minister’s) chair”.

While saying that any genuine suspicion regarding the damage to the integrity of elections must be “investigated to the end”, he said that one must not forget that one of the “most serious Qatari involvements was carried out in Netanyahu’s office” by his closest advisor.

Subsequently, Israeli Central Elections Committee Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg asked Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday’s election. Shin Bet is currently probing allegations of Qatari influence in the recently concluded elections.

However, Acting Central Elections Committee Director General Dean Livne has firmly rejected allegations of widespread election fraud as baseless, insisting that Tuesday’s Knesset vote was conducted lawfully.

According to The Times of Israel, Livne dismissed the claims, confirming that no evidence supports allegations of systemic irregularities.

Additionally, Qatar has strongly denied claims that it interfered in Israel’s elections, accusing "certain Israeli politicians" of exploiting its name to serve domestic political interests and cover up their own failures.

Nevertheless, the decision has created a political firestorm in Jerusalem. (ANI)

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