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Home / World / 'Saw 15-20 girls locked in dog cages': British MP raises 'Pakistani grooming gangs' issue in Parliament, cites shocking survivor testimonies

'Saw 15-20 girls locked in dog cages': British MP raises 'Pakistani grooming gangs' issue in Parliament, cites shocking survivor testimonies

The grooming gangs scandal was first uncovered in UK in around 2002

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:03 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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British MP Rupert Lowe has reignited debate over the UK's grooming gangs scandal after presenting findings from an independent inquiry into group-based child sexual exploitation during a speech in Parliament. The report included testimonies from survivors detailing years of abuse, alleged institutional failures and claims that race played a role in how victims were targeted.

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While addressing Parliament, Lowe read excerpts from survivor accounts describing severe physical and sexual violence.

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‘I was raped by probably 600 or 700 men’

Among most disturbing testimonies, he cited, one of the survivor was quoted saying that she got pregnant. “I was raped by probably 600 or 700 men.” Another one described violence involving a child: “They put a cigarette out on the baby’s face.” Another survivor recalled: "He took the bottle of Jack Daniels and he forced it up inside me. I was about 12 or 13." A survivor alleged rape by “multiple police officers” in different parts of the country. One survivor said that her Christian faith was mocked by her abusers. They allegedly said, “Where is your God now? Has your God forsaken you?” Another recalled seeing multiple girls being transported together: “It was all White Girls. In a van. I remember seeing 15-20 girls locked in dog cages.”

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Gang men, mostly of Pakistani heritage

The grooming gangs scandal first came to national attention in the early 2000s, with major investigations later uncovering widespread child sexual exploitation in towns, including Rotherham, Rochdale, Oldham and Telford. In 2010, several men — mostly of Pakistani heritage — were convicted for sexually exploiting girls aged between 12 and 16 in Rotherham, bringing greater public attention to the issue. Subsequent investigations and official reports found that organised groups had groomed, trafficked and abused vulnerable girls over many years. Some reviews also concluded that authorities, in certain cases, failed to respond to complaints and warning signs.

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