"Saw this and were horrified": Belgian PM Bart De Wever condoles deaths in Nepal floods

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Expanding diplomatic horizons in the national capital on Thursday, visiting Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took a moment during his high-level engagements to address humanitarian tragedies in the region, offering condolences to the families of Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Nepal floods.

While delivering joint remarks along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Belgian leader stated, "First of all, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families of the Indian citizens who lost their lives in the devastating floods in Nepal. We saw this, we were horrified, and please know that our thoughts are with the victims."

Advertisement

This expression of solidarity came amid devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal. According to an official update by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll from the flash floods has reached 1,252, while around 4,216 people remain missing as of September 3 noon.

Advertisement

The crisis began after a catastrophic flash flood struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems and causing widespread destruction.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Belgian counterpart, Bart De Wever, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, marking a landmark diplomatic milestone as the first visit by a Belgian premier to India in twenty years.

Advertisement

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in extensive discussions covering the entire scope of bilateral relations alongside pressing regional and global matters of mutual concern.

Earlier in the day, the visiting dignitary honoured Mahatma Gandhi by paying floral tributes at Rajghat in the national capital.

Highlighting the significance of the gesture, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal observed that the solemn homage mirrored the foundational principles connecting the two countries.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Jaiswal stated, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium paid floral tributes at Rajghat in New Delhi today, honouring Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring message of peace, non-violence and human dignity. The solemn tribute reflected the shared values that underpin the close friendship between India and Belgium. The life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi continue to inspire the world."

Prime Minister De Wever arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a three-day official visit to the country, marking his inaugural visit to India since taking office in February of the previous year.

The high-profile delegation accompanying the premier includes Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken, further underscoring the strategic weight of the diplomatic mission and building upon the groundwork laid by the Belgian Economic Mission headed by Princess Astrid in March 2025.

Later in the day, the Belgian leader is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a business summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, with discussions centred around the ongoing negotiations for the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.

Following the conclusion of his official engagements in the capital, Prime Minister De Wever will depart for Mumbai on Friday to interact with key commercial stakeholders representing the logistics, maritime ports, and diamond sectors.

Outlining the broader objectives of the diplomatic visit, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in an official release, "The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)