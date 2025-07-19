SBI adjudged ‘World’s Best Consumer Bank’

Advertisement
The country’s largest bank, SBI, has been adjudged the ‘World’s Best Consumer Bank’ for 2025 by the Global Finance magazine.
It was based on the publication’s research and analysis, enriched by insights from corporate finance executives, analysts and bankers across the globe. SBI chief CS Setty will receive the award at the annual event titled ‘World’s Best Bank’ in Washington DC on October 18.
