Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty highlighted the bank's focus on emerging technologies like AI and cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that SBI has been a regular participant in the forum, aligning its priorities with the annual theme, and is now concentrating on AI adoption and strengthening cybersecurity resilience.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Setty said, "... For quite a number of years, we have been one of the first few banks from India which have been participating in the World Economic Forum. And every year, of course, as the theme changes, we also focus on those themes. For the last two years, I've been coming here. And the focus is more in terms of understanding the evolving technologies, particularly on the AI side, and also how overall cybersecurity resilience is being built..."

The WEF Annual Meeting 2026 is being held from January 19 to 23 under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," bringing together nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of global leaders, CEOs, Innovators and policymakers. The gathering aims to foster forward-looking discussions on pressing global challenges and collective priorities.

India's growing economic and technological profile has been a key highlight at Davos this year. Union Minister Prahald Joshi pitched India as one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets, urging global investors to partner in the country's clean energy expansion.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India has finally made a significant mark in the semiconductor sector after decades, with one of four pilot plants set to begin commercial production by late February. He also stressed that India is on Track to become the world's third-largest economy in the coming years, driven by sustained growth, structural reforms and technology-led execution. (ANI)

