SC junks plea against Imran’s 8-day custody

New Delhi, May 10

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition challenging its chief Imran Khan’s eight-day custody with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) even as violent clashes between Imran’s supporters and the security forces across Pakistan in the past 24 hours have left at least seven persons dead and nearly 300 injured.

The police said at least 14 government buildings and installations, including the auditorium and studios of Radio Pakistan, were set on fire by the party supporters in Punjab province alone after Imran was dramatically arrested by the Pakistan army-controlled Rangers from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday.

Speedster Shoaib Akhtar was among those who tweeted in favour of Imran. “It’s a heart-wrenching visual to see our national hero, Imran, being manhandled this way. Where are we heading towards? Show some respect to our national heroes, please,” he tweeted.

Indian bridge players told to leave Pak 32 Indian bridge players, who were in Lahore as part of a regional bridge tournament, have been asked to immediately leave Islamabad because of worsening law and order. The tournament was to end on May 13.

Rumours of confabulations between army generals and Imran to strike a deal seemed to be belied by a hard-hitting statement from the army. “May 9 will be remembered as a black chapter, what the enemy could have not done a political group (PTI) has done to Pakistan. Imran was arrested legally,” said the ISPR, the Pakistan army media arm. The army was also deployed across Pakistan Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. In Sindh, Section 144 was imposed. Security agencies were arresting PTI activists, as per news filtering out of the country with Internet access severely curtailed.

Reports said over 1,200 supporters had been arrested in Punjab alone. PTI secretary general Asad Umar, former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have also been arrested.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was not arrested, called on party sympthaisers to remain peaceful. Faced with criticism for being in London, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived on Wednesday and addressed the nation. He said protesters would be dealt with iron fist. “All evidences in the Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran are available. The cabinet was kept in the dark. How can it be the cabinet's decision when the matter is about Rs 60 billion of the national treasury?” he asked.

