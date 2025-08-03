DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Schoolchildren from Russia receive four medals at International Olympiad in Computer Science

Schoolchildren from Russia receive four medals at International Olympiad in Computer Science

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], August 3 (ANI/ Izvestia): Russian schoolchildren won four medals at the 37th International Olympiad in Computer Science in Sucre, Bolivia. This was reported on August 2 in the Telegram channel of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement

It is specified that high school students from Moscow and Kazan won two gold and two silver medals. Students from 87 countries participated in the competition.

"We need to offer truly innovative, non-standard solutions. This call accurately reflects the thinking of our guys, who won two gold and two silver medals at the International Olympiad in Computer Science," said Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Advertisement

Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov added that Russian schoolchildren have once again proved their skills at the international level and have shown excellent results.

On July 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the national team of Russian schoolchildren who won prizes at the 36th International Biology Olympiad in the Philippines. The high school students won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals. (ANI/ Izvestia)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts