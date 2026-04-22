Schools, civilian infrastructure hit during war; Over half of damaged schools repaired in Iran: IRNA

Tehran [Iran], April 22 (ANI): Iranian ministers have said that civilian infrastructure, including schools and transport networks, suffered significant damage during the 40-day conflict, with recovery efforts now underway, according to news reports by the IRNA news agency.

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According to IRNA, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development said, "24 bridges and intersections were targeted during the 40-day war, and none of the structures targeted was military."

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He added, "These bridges, which were built for the welfare of the people, were damaged as a result of the attacks by the US-Israeli enemy. Reconstruction operations began immediately after the incident."

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Meanwhile, Iran's Education Minister Alireza Kazemi said a large number of schools that were damaged in the conflict have already been repaired.

According to IRNA, Kazemi said, "775 of the 1,300 schools damaged during US-Israeli attacks have now been repaired."

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Kazemi noted that while the majority of schools sustained repairable damage, some were destroyed.

"About 20 of the schools were destroyed," he said, adding that the worst-affected areas included the provinces of Tehran, Kermanshah, Isfahan, and Hormozgan.

He added that reconstruction work on the most severely damaged institutions is ongoing and expected to be completed by October.

"Repairs to the most damaged schools were expected to be completed by October", he added.

Despite the disruption, Kazemi said the education system continued to function throughout the conflict through a mix of in-person and remote learning.

"Education has continued throughout the war, either in person or remotely, including through the Iranian Television School," he said.

He also highlighted support measures for affected students and staff, including counselling services and holding commemorations for the 170 people killed in the missile attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' School in Minab.

"Counselling had also been offered, and that schools held commemorations for the 170 people killed in the missile attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' School in Minab, most of them schoolgirls and their teachers," he said.

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran has established a clear precondition for the resumption of negotiations, with its UN Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, stating that Tehran is prepared to engage in talks only after the United States ends its naval blockade.

Citing an interview given by Iravani to Rudlaw News Network at the UN HQ, Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian envoy emphasised that for any dialogue to proceed, Washington must first halt its "ceasefire violations."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is giving Iran's "warring factions" a limited window to unify behind a coherent counteroffer, amid ongoing ceasefire tensions, according to a news report by Axios, citing three US officials.

The news report said Trump's decision effectively places a short deadline on Tehran, warning that the current ceasefire extension will not remain "open-ended."

"Trump is willing to give another three to five days of ceasefire to allow the Iranians to get their shit together," one US source briefed on the matter told Axios. It added, "It is not going to be open-ended."

According to the US officials, cited by Axios, the move is aimed at forcing the Iranian leadership to consolidate its negotiating position before the temporary truce expires, after which Washington could release its next steps depending on Tehran's response. (ANI)

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