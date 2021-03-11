Scientists grow plants in soil from moon

- For the first time, scientists have grown plants in lunar soil brought back by astronauts in the Apollo missions
- It is a step towards producing food and oxygen on the Moon
- Researchers designed a simple experiment: plant seeds in lunar soil, add water, nutrients and light, and record the results.
- The study was published in journal Communications Biology
