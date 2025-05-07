SCLD participates in Conference on Learning Difficulties in Amman

Amman [Jordan], May 7 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties (SCLD) participated in the 2nd International Scientific Conference on Learning Difficulties, hosted in Amman, Jordan from 6th to 8th May 2025.

The centre's delegation visited the Jordanian capital as part of an official mission to strengthen international cooperation, exchange advanced expertise, and explore the latest developments in diagnosing and supporting individuals with learning difficulties.

Led by Dr Hanadi Al Suwaidi, Director of the centre, the visit saw the signing of a cooperation agreement with Princess Tharwat University College. The agreement aims to promote collaboration in various areas, including academic and training exchanges, curriculum development, and practical training opportunities for college students at the Centre. It also encompasses joint research projects that contribute to the field and enhance shared knowledge.

A key element of the agreement is the joint development of a unified and comprehensive diagnostic and assessment battery tailored to local and regional needs. This will provide reliable and standardised tools to improve the accuracy of diagnoses and identify individual support requirements, enabling the design of effective and targeted intervention and rehabilitation plans.

In her address at the conference, Dr Hanadi emphasised that hosting such an event under the theme Current challenges and future solutions--with the participation of leading experts, specialists and stakeholders--demonstrates a collective commitment to building a solid, inclusive education system for individuals with learning difficulties. "We must open windows of hope for them, providing genuine support in an educational environment that respects their differences, nurtures their capabilities, and refines their skills," she said.

She described the conference as a key opportunity for experience sharing, collaborative thinking, and the formulation of realistic and ambitious recommendations supported by both scientific and practical solutions.

Dr Hanadi added, "We are gathered here today because we believe that every child has the right to education. Learning difficulties are a contemporary issue affecting a large segment of our students--children with hidden potential that often remains untapped unless they are given an environment that addresses all their needs."

She stressed that the issue extends beyond education and represents a humanitarian cause that demands broad societal awareness and genuine cooperation among relevant sectors. She reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting individuals with learning difficulties, highlighting that since its founding eight years ago, the Centre has achieved numerous local, regional and international milestones.

During the conference, the centre's delegation presented a paper titled Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties: A Model Institution, outlining the centre's services, programmes, and achievements. These include promoting scientific awareness, comprehensive assessment of individuals with learning difficulties, evaluating educational institutions, and training and qualifying specialised professionals.

The visit also featured field tours to several institutions, including Al-Bunayat Centre for Special Education, Princess Tharwat University College, and the National Centre for Learning Difficulties. These visits aimed to deepen technical and professional exchange, explore future collaboration, and discuss shared projects that advance the field. Delegates exchanged insights on best practices in delivering support services and specialised rehabilitation programmes for children with learning difficulties. (ANI/WAM)

