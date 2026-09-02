SCO condemns strikes on Iran, backs Palestine settlement, opposes unilateral sanctions: Key takeaways

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 2 (ANI): The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in its 'Bishkek Declaration', condemned military strikes on Iran, backed a "comprehensive and just settlement" of the Palestinian question, called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and opposed unilateral coercive economic measures, as the grouping reaffirmed its commitment to a multipolar world order.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the other heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members, on Tuesday signed the Bishkek Declaration at the summit, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the 10-member bloc.

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In the joint statement, the leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, agreed to continue efforts to further consolidate the SCO in fulfilling the objectives set out in the organisation's Development Strategy until 2035, as per the text of the declaration.

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The SCO's supreme decision-making body is the Council of Heads of State (CHS), which meets annually on a rotational basis. The SCO consists of Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the conclusion of the 26th meeting of the Council of Heads of State summit held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, between August 31 and September 1, the 'Bishkek Declaration' was adopted, reaffirming their commitment to a representative, democratic, and equitable multipolar world order while sounding a stern warning against the militarisation of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

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On Iran, the SCO member stated "express deep concern over developments in the Middle East and around Iran" and reiterated the bloc's previously stated position condemning military strikes on Iranian territory, which resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to the country's economy.

"Such actions violate the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter and create serious risks to international peace, security and stability," the declaration said.

"Member States express their sincere condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic death of Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and to the families of the victims," it added.

SCO members also reaffirmed "their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and advocate a resolution to the conflict solely through political and diplomatic means."

"In this regard, they welcome all efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the region," the joint statement said.

The grouping's leaders also backed Iran's rights as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The Member States, Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of July 1, 1968, advocated strict adherence to the Treaty's provisions, comprehensive and balanced promotion of all the goals and principles enshrined therein, and support for the strengthening of the global nuclear disarmament process and the international non-proliferation regime.

SCO members emphasised their "inalienable right" to develop research, production, and use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes and to pursue equitable, sustainable, and mutually beneficial international cooperation in this area without discrimination.

They noted that restrictive measures in this area are contrary to international law.

On West Asia, the SCO maintained that a "comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian question" is the only possible way to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The declaration also addressed Afghanistan, with member states reaffirming their commitment to the establishment of the country as an independent, neutral and peaceful state free from terrorism, war and drugs.

"Member states reiterate that the formation of an inclusive government with broad participation of representatives of all ethno-political groups of Afghan society is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in that country," the declaration said.

The member states, noting the role of the SCO region in the global economy and sustainable development, advocated for further improvement and reform of the global economic governance system.

They said they would support and strengthen an open, transparent, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system based on generally accepted international principles and rules that promotes global economic development, ensures fair market access, and ensures special and differential treatment for developing countries.

SCO members opposed unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to the UN Charter and other norms of international law and the rules and principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

They said such measures are detrimental to the interests of ensuring international security, including its food, energy and humanitarian components, and have a negative impact on the global economy.

According to the declaration, member states will continue to implement the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 in order to deepen economic cooperation, expand the scale of trade and promote its balance, maintain the stability of production and supply chains in the region, and ensure the sustainable economic development of states.

Member States supported the further development of cooperation in the field of antimonopoly policy and intend to increase practical cooperation between relevant agencies.

Member States noted the positive role of e-commerce in expanding trade and economic cooperation. They express their intention to promote the improvement of cross-border e-commerce infrastructure, reduce costs, and increase trust between businesses within the SCO region, including by enhancing cooperation in the use of digital technologies to protect consumer rights and developing a unified approach to the online resolution of cross-border commercial disputes.

The SCO members also reaffirmed their firm commitment to combating the "three evils" of "terrorism, separatism, and extremism."

Strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the leaders underscored that "double standards" in the fight against terrorism are "unacceptable" and called on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

They noted the consensus adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Member states declared that the Organisation will continue to make a significant contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the security and prosperity of the peoples of the SCO Member States.

The SCO also announced the practical launch of the 'Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats' in Tashkent, which will house specialized centres for information security and anti-drug coordination.

The Information Security Center and the Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime, and the Regulation on the Executive Committee of the SCO Anti-Drug Center were approved.

Expressing concern over the "militarization of ICT," the SCO leaders voiced their opposition to threats against critical information infrastructure. The declaration specifically addressed "unauthorized satellite internet services," labeling their provision without national licenses as a violation of international telecommunication law.

Members said they consider it important to ensure equal rights for all countries to regulate the Internet and the sovereign right of the State to manage it in its national segment.

The leaders also called for a legally binding international instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space and condemned the "unlimited buildup of global missile defence systems" by individual groups of states.

Member States emphasised the need to develop intercivilizational and intercultural dialogue to strengthen mutual respect, tolerance, and the preservation and promotion of rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

In this regard, they welcomed India's proposal to hold the 'Forum of Civilizations' under the auspices of the SCO in the fall of 2026. They also noted the importance of the International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations.

In addition to the Bishkek Declaration, participants in the SCO Summit signed 27 other documents.

Founded in July 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, India joined in 2017.

Apart from the 10 Members, the SCO has two Observers (Afghanistan and Mongolia) and 15 Dialogue Partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Turkey, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Maldives, Bahrain, Myanmar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar).

The 24th Summit was held in Astana in July 2024 under the Kazakh Presidency, while the 25th Summit took place in Tianjin, China, in 2025. (ANI)

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