SCO members review economic cooperation, investment projects, digital transport platform at Dushanbe meeting: PM Qohir Rasulzoda

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 21 (ANI): Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda said that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) reviewed economic cooperation, investment projects and a proposed digital transport platform during the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe.

Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, Rasulzoda said the discussions focused on strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation, promoting joint initiatives and improving coordination mechanisms among member states.

Advertisement

“During the SCO HoG meeting, the main efforts focused on developing trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, promoting joint initiatives, and improving cooperation mechanisms among member states,” he said.

Advertisement

Rasulzoda noted that more than 30 events had been conducted during Tajikistan's chairmanship of the organisation.

He said the meeting considered an action plan for 2026-2030 on trade and economic cooperation, a concept for establishing an SCO digital platform to develop international transport, and a document concerning a database of investment and cooperation projects.

Advertisement

The discussions also covered industrial and business cooperation, transport and logistics, artificial intelligence, digitalisation of the economy, support for start-ups and improvements in cooperation on antitrust policy.

“The participants emphasised the need to strengthen an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory trading and economic system based on the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” Rasulzoda said.

He added that particular attention was given to international rail transport, energy, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, scientific cooperation and the preservation of cultural and historical heritage.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the meeting, stressed that connectivity initiatives must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

“Connectivity must be based on consultation and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” Singh said, adding that projects not founded on these principles would not be sustainable.

He highlighted the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chabahar Port as initiatives that could connect Central Asia with wider markets and facilitate trade.

Singh also called for a united approach against terrorism, stressing that there could be no justification for terrorism and no double standards in addressing it.

The meeting reviewed progress in multilateral economic and trade cooperation and discussed measures to strengthen collaboration in transport, finance, the digital economy and social development.

The heads of delegation adopted the Joint Communiqué of the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, including the organisation's budget for 2027 and the Action Plan for the Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Programme for 2026-2030. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)