SCO nations to consider holding their own games

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

After successfully staging counter-terrorism exercises and war games, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will consider plans to stage its own games. The issue will come up at the rapidly expanding SCO’s summit next month, which if the format of attendance is confirmed, will see PM Narendra Modi travelling to Uzbekistan.

A decision on staging SCO games will mean that its first edition could be held in India since it is poised to take over the rotating presidency from Uzbekistan. The SCO games could feature events such as archery and shooting that are being shunned by other multilateral sporting events such as the Commonwealth games.

The SCO solidarity is also expected to help these countries fend off politically motivated attempts to corner them on issues of drugs or human rights.

The SCO, in the past, did make modest attempts at staging sports events but the epidemic led to their cessation. The plan now is to involve observers and dialogue partners and not just the eight members, including sporting powerhouses Russia and China, four Central Asian countries, India and Pakistan.

Iran and Belarus are poised to join the SCO as members while Afghanistan and Mongolia and dialogue partners. Others on the periphery of the SCO full members are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

China had sought to make a start by holding a SCO marathon in Kunming but after four years, it was discontinued due to the epidemic. Uzbekistan recently made another modest start by holding a Cyber Sports Championship for university students. However, the participation was by only half of the membership.