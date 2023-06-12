Scotland ex-first minister held in funding probe

London, June 11
Nicola Sturgeon, former First Minister of Scotland, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the pro-independence Scottish National Party.
Police confirmed that a 52-year-old woman was taken into custody “as a suspect” and is being questioned by detectives. The development follows the arrest and subsequent release of her husband, Peter Murrell, in April.
A spokeswoman for Sturgeon confirmed she attended a police interview on Sunday.
The former SNP leader, who stood down in March, was then arrested and questioned by officers who have been investigating for the past two years what happened to more than USD 745,000 of donations given to the party by independence activists.
The spokeswoman said: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11 June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned.”
