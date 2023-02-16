Scottish premier Sturgeon to step down

London, February 15
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday announced her intention to resign, saying that part of serving in politics is knowing when it is time to make way for someone else.
At a news conference in Edinburgh, Bute House, Sturgeon said she wrestled with the decision, but that the pressure of the job was relentless and that she is a human being as well as a politician.
Sturgeon has faced months of controversy over a law that makes it simpler for people to change their gender on official documents.
The decision caught political observers by surprise, despite the ongoing controversy over the gender recognition measure. She had vowed to take the British government to court over its decision to block the law and argued that the UK government was making a “profound mistake” by vetoing the Gender Recognition Reform Bill. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...