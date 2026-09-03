Search and rescue operation in flood-hit tunnel of Langtang Hydropower Project-2 underway: Nepal police

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 3 (ANI): The Nepal police said on Thursday that search and rescue operations are ongoing inside the tunnel of the Langtang Hydropower Project-2, located in Rasuwa District.

In a post on X, the police stated that the ongoing operations are being conducted in collaboration with the Nepali Army.

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"Search and rescue operations are ongoing inside the tunnel of the Langtang Hydropower Project-2, located in Rasuwa District, by a joint team of Nepal Police and the Nepali Army," the police wrote.

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This comes as the death toll from the flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,252, while around 4,216 people remain missing or out of contact, according to the latest search, rescue and relief update issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Thursday.

The figures, based on details received until 12 noon, show the widespread impact of the disaster across several districts. The highest number of recovered bodies has been reported from Chitwan, with 355, followed by Nawalparasi East with 218, Nawalparasi West with 208, Nuwakot with 177 and Rasuwa with 127.

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According to NDRRMA, bodies have also been recovered from Gorkha, Dhading and Tanahun. Only 95 bodies have so far been identified and handed over to relatives, highlighting the continuing challenge of identifying victims.

The authority said around 11,993 people have been rescued, while 5,135 injured people have received medical treatment. Of those, 301 were treated at various hospitals, while the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force provided treatment to 3,206 and 1,628 people, respectively.

The missing list includes people from several categories, with approximately 900 people linked to hydroelectric projects still unaccounted for. Around 583 foreign citizens and 164 Nepalis accompanying foreign tourists are also listed as missing or out of contact.

Search and rescue operations remain focused on areas affected by landslides, floodwaters and debris. Security forces have deployed more than 21,000 personnel for rescue, search, relief distribution and related operations.

NDRRMA said relief materials, including food and non-food items, are being transported to affected areas through trucks, vehicles and helicopter flights. Relief supplies have also been moved within Nuwakot and Rasuwa through aerial operations.

Around 3,948 people are currently staying at holding centres, including 2,981 in Nuwakot, 320 in Rasuwa, 260 in Dhading and 387 in Kathmandu. (ANI)

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