Search and rescue operations underway after helicopter crash in territorial waters in Qatar

Doha [Qatar], March 22 (ANI): Qatar's Ministry of Interior has confirmed that its specialized teams are actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the country's territorial waters following a helicopter crash early on Sunday, an incident first reported by the country's Ministry of Defence.

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Authorities have launched a coordinated response effort to locate survivors and assess the situation, deploying multiple units with expertise in maritime emergencies.

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According to their official statement on social media platform X, "The Ministry of Interior announces that its specialized teams are carrying out search and rescue operations in the country's territorial waters, following a helicopter crash, as reported by the Ministry of Defense."

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The statement underscores the urgency and scale of the ongoing operation, which involves several key agencies working in tandem.

The search efforts are being led by the Maritime Search and Rescue Team of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security. This unit, known for its rapid response capabilities in maritime incidents, has been mobilised alongside the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

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Both teams bring extensive experience in handling complex rescue missions in challenging sea conditions.

Officials noted that "These operations are being carried out in close coordination by the Maritime Search and Rescue Team of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, along with the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya)."

The joint effort highlights the government's preparedness to respond swiftly to emergencies involving aviation and maritime domains.

While details about the number of people on board the helicopter or the cause of the crash have not yet been disclosed, authorities are prioritising rescue and recovery efforts. Surveillance equipment, rescue vessels, and trained personnel have been deployed across the designated search area to maximise the chances of locating any survivors.

Sources indicate that the operation is being continuously monitored, with updates expected as more information becomes available. Weather and sea conditions are also being closely assessed, as they can significantly impact both the progress and safety of rescue teams involved in the mission.

The incident has prompted heightened attention from relevant authorities, with coordination between defense and interior agencies playing a critical role in ensuring an effective response. Further details, including the circumstances leading to the crash and any casualties, are likely to be shared once confirmed by officials.

As the operation continues, authorities have reiterated their commitment to utilising all available resources to carry out the search and rescue mission efficiently and safely. (ANI)

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