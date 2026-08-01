Search, rescue operation resumes for missing climbers on Broad Peak following avalanche

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Search and rescue operations for climbers still missing after a powerful avalanche struck Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain, in Pakistan resumed on Saturday morning.

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According to Dawn, the rescue efforts had been temporarily halted late Friday due to severe weather conditions in the region.

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On Friday, recovery teams successfully located the bodies of three climbers, who officials named as Oman's Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, Nepal's Pur Bahadur Gurung, and American Mallory Geis, were subsequently airlifted to Skardu.

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The missing climbers include five individuals from Nepal, world-renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja, alongside Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, and Gyalu Sherpa. Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi and Chinese climber Wang Zhong are also among those unaccounted for, per Dawn.

According to local administrative updates cited by Dawn, a three-member civil rescue team led by veteran mountaineer Sarbaz Khan deployed for ground operations early Saturday. They are joined by fellow Nepali climbers stationed at the base camp.

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Leadership from the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), including President Irfan Arshad and General Secretary Ayaz Shigri, confirmed to Dawn that Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters have been dispatched to assist the search zone. Shigri noted that drone footage helped rescue operators identify additional human presence at an altitude of 6,000 meters.

However, search teams continue to face severe obstacles, with Shigri emphasising that "mountain terrain, adverse weather, snow avalanche risks and snowfall create difficulties for rescue team members."

Additionally, reports from Nepali media highlighted by Dawn indicate that prominent Nepali mountaineer Mingma David Sherpa has arrived in Pakistan to personally aid the ongoing search efforts for Purja and the other missing team members.

Earlier on Friday, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is closely monitoring the situation following an avalanche on Broad Peak and coordinating with Pakistani authorities to facilitate the "swift and safe rescue" of all affected mountaineers.

The disaster struck on Thursday around midday while a 10-member expedition team was ascending Broad Peak, standing at 8,047 meters, at an altitude of approximately 6,600 meters. The team lost all communication on Thursday morning before reports of the massive avalanche emerged that evening, according to official statements, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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