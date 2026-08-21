Second 'Gideon' Aerial Refueling Tanker Joins Israeli Air Force

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): The ceremony marking the induction of the Israeli Air Force's second "Gideon" aerial refueling and transport aircraft was held Thursday at Nevatim Air Base.

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The Boeing KC-46 "Gideon" landed at Nevatim on Thursday and was officially incorporated into the "Gideon" Aerial Refueling Squadron.

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This is the second of six refueling aircraft purchased by the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Procurement Mission in the United States for the Israeli Air Force. Its arrival is part of a broad military buildup program being led by the Defense Ministry for the IDF.

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The refueling aircraft enable Israeli fighter jets to extend their operational range and remain airborne for longer periods, while also providing advanced, multi-mission transport capabilities. The induction of the new aircraft represents a significant boost to the Air Force's capabilities in the multi-front war and in operations at long ranges. (ANI/TPS)

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