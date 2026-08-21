DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Second 'Gideon' Aerial Refueling Tanker Joins Israeli Air Force

Second 'Gideon' Aerial Refueling Tanker Joins Israeli Air Force

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): The ceremony marking the induction of the Israeli Air Force's second "Gideon" aerial refueling and transport aircraft was held Thursday at Nevatim Air Base.

Advertisement

The Boeing KC-46 "Gideon" landed at Nevatim on Thursday and was officially incorporated into the "Gideon" Aerial Refueling Squadron.

Advertisement

This is the second of six refueling aircraft purchased by the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Procurement Mission in the United States for the Israeli Air Force. Its arrival is part of a broad military buildup program being led by the Defense Ministry for the IDF.

Advertisement

The refueling aircraft enable Israeli fighter jets to extend their operational range and remain airborne for longer periods, while also providing advanced, multi-mission transport capabilities. The induction of the new aircraft represents a significant boost to the Air Force's capabilities in the multi-front war and in operations at long ranges. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts