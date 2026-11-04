Second Indian national dies after Oct 10 Riyadh airport attack; death toll rises to 14

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 4 (ANI): The death toll in the October 10 attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has risen to 14 after another Indian national, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday.

The latest death marks the second Indian national to have succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack. The incident had initially claimed 12 lives and left 309 people injured, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia.

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In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the latest death and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

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"With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU," the Embassy said.

With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU. We have been by his family's side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We will extend all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains home to India or funeral in Riyadh as per the wishes of the family. @MEAIndia @diaspora_india — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) November 4, 2026

"We have been by his family's side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," it added.

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The Embassy further assured that it would extend all possible assistance to bring the mortal remains of the deceased back to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, according to the wishes of the family.

The development comes after the Embassy had earlier confirmed the death of an Indian national injured in the attack. The first Indian victim was identified as Mohammed Yousef Ali, whose funeral rites were completed in Riyadh on October 12, 2026, according to the wishes of his family. The Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral.

In an earlier update on X on October 12, the Embassy said its officials had visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack had been admitted.

"Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: - Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards, while others have been discharged," the Embassy said.

It also thanked Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured Indian nationals and assured their families of all possible assistance.

In another update, the Embassy had said that four Indian nationals remained in the ICU, four were receiving medical care in normal hospital wards, while three had been discharged.

"The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," the mission said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in its statement issued on October 11, reported that the attack on King Khalid International Airport had resulted in 12 fatalities and 309 injuries.

The initial death toll of 12 was subsequently revised to 13 following the Indian Embassy's confirmation of the first Indian national's death. With the latest confirmation of another Indian national's death, the overall toll has now risen to 14. (ANI)

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