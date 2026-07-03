"Second invasion of J-K": Activist slams Pak for economic blockade and military crackdown in PoJK

Glasgow [Scotland], July 3 (ANI): PoK activist from Scotland, Amjad Ayub Mirza, on Thursday raised grave concerns over the aggravating tensions in the Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, informing that a mass protest has been called in London on Sunday against "brutalities" committed by Pakistan in the region, terming it the "second invasion of Jammu and Kashmir."

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Speaking with ANI, the activist accused Pakistan of creating an economic blockade in the region, stating that the country has disallowed food from entering PoJK, deepening the existing crisis.

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He added that the arrest of the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, has exaggerated the difficulties, noting that over 600 workers and activists have been arrested so far. Noting the significance of July 5, usually observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that the protests will be carried out in London on Sunday to express anger against Pakistan.

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"The situation in Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse by the hour. After the arrest of the leader of Joint Awami Action Committee Shaukat Nawaz Mir, so far more than 600 workers and activists of the committee have been arrested... On 5th of July, that was usually celebrated or observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, in the name of the people of Kashmir Valley, is now being observed against Pakistan. Not only in PoJK, but also there are thousands of people who are going to turn up in London and on the 5th of July and protest against brutalities committed by Pakistan in Pakistani-occupied J&K," he said.

Further reflecting on the conditions in the region, he said that the military has taken over control of the hospital in the Rabla court, denying to provide the bodies of the dead to their families, noting that over 100 people have been killed.

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He added that those injured are also being "picked up and made to disappear" upon trying to get treatment.

"The situation is very precarious because Pakistan has created an economic blockade and there is no food, they are not allowing any food in to PoJK... Also, they have created a massive blockade for travel. So people who have to go to the hospital or people who had been somewhere else and want to return home, they are stranded. And they are using drones for surveillance of the Rabla court sit-in, where thousands of people have gathered for the past more than three weeks now. And the gathering is increasing," he stated.

"They are doing straight firing on the peaceful protesters... We don't have the exact number but definitely more than 100 have so far been killed. In Rabla court, the hospital, they are not giving the dead bodies. When people went there to collect the dead bodies, they said you write down that your child or son or brother or whoever they have come to collect was a terrorist. If you don't write that we are not going to give it... And those who are injured, as soon as they go to the hospital or go to the first aid centers, they have been picked up and made to disappear. The CMH is now under complete control of military. This I call the second invasion of Jammu and Kashmir. The first invasion was on 22 October 1947 and this now is the second invasion that began on June 5, 2026," he added.

Furthermore, Mirza expressed uncertainty over the upcoming polls in PoJK, citing public anger and calls for boycott.

"I don't think that the elections called on the 27th of July are going to be held anymore because people are now saying that we are going to boycott it. They say we are not going to vote for another puppet assembly. So we'll have to see where this movement goes...," he said.

Earlier, watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of the upcoming regional elections in PoJK.

Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of deploying violent measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violate fundamental human rights, unlawfully designating the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation."

Amnesty fiercely criticised the ban on JKJAAC, labelling it a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. As local tensions simmer ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups alike continue to pressure the international community to hold Islamabad accountable. (ANI)

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