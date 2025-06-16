"Sectors like innovation, energy, technology offer immense potential": PM Modi on meeting CEOs in Cyprus

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) interacted with leading CEOs from both countries, discussing ways to strengthen business ties and promote economic cooperation.

Advertisement

He emphasised the potential for cooperation in various sectors, including innovation, energy, and technology.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs in order to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India's reform trajectory in the last decade."

Advertisement

Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs in order to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India’s… pic.twitter.com/hVcbloCMyP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2025

PM Modi along with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides held a Roundtable interaction with business leaders from Cyprus and India in Limassol.

The participants represented diverse sectors such as banking, financial institutions, manufacturing, defence, logistics, maritime, shipping, technology, innovation, digital technologies, AI, IT services, tourism and mobility.

Advertisement

According to the Official Spokesperson of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, the address further cemented investment, technology, and business linkages between the two countries.

In a post on X, he said, "Further cementing investment, technology & business linkages. PM Narendra Modi accompanied by President Nikos Christodoulides addressed a business roundtable, which saw participation by leading business leaders of Cyprus and Indian companies. The leaders called for strengthening economic ties in the fields of trade, investment, financial services, fintech, start-up, innovation, AI, IT, logistics, defence, connectivity, shipping and mobility."