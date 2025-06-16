DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / "Sectors like innovation, energy, technology offer immense potential": PM Modi on meeting CEOs in Cyprus

"Sectors like innovation, energy, technology offer immense potential": PM Modi on meeting CEOs in Cyprus

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) interacted with leading CEOs from both countries, discussing ways to strengthen business ties and promote economic cooperation.

Advertisement

He emphasised the potential for cooperation in various sectors, including innovation, energy, and technology.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs in order to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India's reform trajectory in the last decade."

Advertisement

PM Modi along with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides held a Roundtable interaction with business leaders from Cyprus and India in Limassol.

The participants represented diverse sectors such as banking, financial institutions, manufacturing, defence, logistics, maritime, shipping, technology, innovation, digital technologies, AI, IT services, tourism and mobility.

Advertisement

According to the Official Spokesperson of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, the address further cemented investment, technology, and business linkages between the two countries.

In a post on X, he said, "Further cementing investment, technology & business linkages. PM Narendra Modi accompanied by President Nikos Christodoulides addressed a business roundtable, which saw participation by leading business leaders of Cyprus and Indian companies. The leaders called for strengthening economic ties in the fields of trade, investment, financial services, fintech, start-up, innovation, AI, IT, logistics, defence, connectivity, shipping and mobility."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts