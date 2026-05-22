Securing the skies together: IAF Chief AP Singh charts course for 21st-century air power in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 22 (ANI): Marking a critical milestone in regional security cooperation, India's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, addressed the National Defence College (NDC) in Sri Lanka during his three-day visit to the island nation.

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Speaking on the strategic imperative of "Air Power in the 21st Century," the Air Chief Marshal highlighted the evolving dynamics of modern warfare and the growing necessity of robust bilateral military partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region.

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The high-level interaction served as a central fixture of his three-day official visit to the island nation, aimed at anchoring the defence ties between the two neighbours.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the Air Chief also interacted with the Commandant and the National Defence College course participants.

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh visited the National Defence College, Sri Lanka on 20 May 26. He spoke on the topic 'Air power in the 21st century' and interacted with the Commandant and NDC course participants.@SpokespersonMoD @LkDefence @airforcelk… pic.twitter.com/yFOn2xNYte — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 22, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Commission shared that the Air Chief was received with a Guard of Honour at SLAF headquarters prior to formal meetings on Tuesday, prior to his call on with the Commander of SLAF.

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"He also called on the Deputy Minister of Defence Maj Gen Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), and the Secretary Defence, AVM Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd). ACM A P Singh paid his respects to the IPKF martyrs by laying a wreath at the monument in Bataramulla", the post added.

The Chief of the Air Staff 🇮🇳 was ceremonially recieved with a Guard of Honour at SLAF headquarters 🇱🇰 prior to formal meetings on 19 May 26 and prior to his Call On with Commander of SLAF. He also called on the Deputy Minister of Defence Maj Gen Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and the… pic.twitter.com/6nCDlE4Wcn — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 20, 2026

Air Chief AP Singh had arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit from 19-21 May 26.

India and Sri Lanka have a longstanding defence partnership.

Earlier in April, the two countries reaffirmed their growing maritime partnership through the fourth edition of the bilateral diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, conducted at Colombo from April 21-28.

The exercise witnessed participation of the Indian Navy's Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel, INS Nireekshak, alongside diving teams from both navies- underscoring enhanced operational coordination and professional synergy, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

As India continues to deepen its military engagements with friendly nations, the multilateral military Exercise PRAGATI 2026 commenced on Wednesday at Umroi Military Station, Meghalaya, with the participation of 12 friendly nations, namely Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. (ANI)

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