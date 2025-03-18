DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Security Council extends mandate of United Nations Mission in Afghanistan

Security Council extends mandate of United Nations Mission in Afghanistan

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2026, also welcoming its ongoing efforts in the implementation of its mandated tasks and priorities.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:01 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], March 18 (ANI/WAM): The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2026, also welcoming its ongoing efforts in the implementation of its mandated tasks and priorities.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2777 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2777 (2025)), the Council stressed the importance of the Mission's continued presence and called on all relevant stakeholders to coordinate with it to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

The 15-member organ also requested that the Secretary-General report every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA's mandate. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper