Tehran [Iran], July 19 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has claimed that the bombing of the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's residence was carried out through a "security hole" that still exists, alleging that the breach enabled the US and Israel to obtain information and influence decision-making during the conflict.

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Featuring in the documentary, 'War Adventure 2', Araghchi said, "The bombing of the residence took place through a security hole, and this security hole still exists. This security hole also has an impact on the direction of decision-making."

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He said the United States and Israel were aware of meetings involving Iran's senior leadership.

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"In my opinion, the important issue is that the enemy knew about these meetings, and the reason for that is probably the security hole that may still exist and that the security forces are looking for. I believe that this security hole is not only active in infiltrating and obtaining information, but also in directing decisions and directing our psychological space," the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Araghchi said the "attackers" knew the former Supreme Leader's daily routine and targeted the area accordingly.

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"I believe that they knew that the gentleman was in his office every morning and that the target was within reach. The enemies realised that the commanders' meeting was being held near him, and for this reason, they chose that moment to attack," he said.

Rejecting criticism that negotiations with the United States had led to the conflict, Araghchi said the war was initiated by the other side after diplomacy failed to produce the outcome it wanted.

"It was not my command. The start of the war was a decision by the other side, and we wanted to take the command in a direction other than war. It is not true to think that negotiations caused the war; negotiations were not my personal decision at all, but a collective decision," he said.

He said Iran's refusal to change its negotiating position prompted military action. "The other side tried diplomacy and emphasised zero enrichment from the beginning. We resisted in this regard, and when they saw that they could not achieve their desire through negotiations, they started a war. Therefore, our insistence on our positions in negotiations caused the other side to try war, which failed," he said.

On calls to continue the fighting, Araghchi said the decision to end the conflict was taken collectively. "The Supreme National Security Council made this decision, and the Supreme National Security Council's approvals are also clear as to when they will be implemented," he said.

Araghchi also said a regional leader had warned him before the conflict that Iran's leadership was being targeted. "One of the regional leaders happily told me that war was certain and asked us not to respond because they were targeting the leadership. I said that any point in Iran that is attacked will be met with a reciprocal response," he said.

He added that the United States believed eliminating Iran's leadership would lead to the collapse of the system.

"Later, the US told the countries in the region to endure for a month, the war will end, and after that, the issue will end forever. The experience of Venezuela had given the US the wrong analysis that if the leadership is eliminated, the system will collapse. Now our friendly countries say that they had warned them that Iran is different. Although we did not neglect the military aspect in the 40-day war, we neglected to protect political officials," he said.

Araghchi said he and his colleagues remained at the Foreign Ministry throughout the conflict. "During the 40-day war, my deputies, colleagues, and I did not leave the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. There was no safe place," he said.

He said he continued using his mobile phone to communicate with foreign ministers, Iranian embassies and other officials despite the security risks.

"I had to make all my calls to foreign ministers, interviews, calls to our own embassies. The only thing that somewhat lowered the risk factor was that we spent hours during the day driving around the city," he said.

Araghchi also said he attended meetings in underground facilities but did not remain there. "I went to the tunnel once or twice for meetings, but I didn't stay in the tunnel. There are a lot of tunnels. There are also a number of fortified buildings, but since there may be another war, let's keep these for that time," he said. (ANI)

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