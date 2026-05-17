New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Iran Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali hailed the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an opportunity to highlight that a security model has failed in today's complexity.

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In a post on X, he said, "The BRICS Summit in India is an opportunity to highlight a key reality: a security model based on guarantees of security and prosperity by a single power--even a major one--has failed in today's complex and rapidly evolving world."

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The BRICS Summit in India is an opportunity to highlight a key reality: a security model based on guarantees of security and prosperity by a single power—even a major one—has failed in today’s complex and rapidly evolving world. — Iran Ambassador Mohammad Fathali (@IranAmbIndia) May 16, 2026

Earlier, in the Chair's Statement and Outcome Document at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, it was said that recognising the 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders' Declaration, the Ministers reiterated their support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council's memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including BRICS countries, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the UN, including its Security Council.

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They recognised the legitimate aspirations of African countries, as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration. They stressed that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South. Recalling the 2022 Beijing and 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders' Declarations, China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

The Ministers agreed that, in the context of the contemporary realities of the multipolar world, it is crucial that developing countries strengthen their efforts to promote dialogue and consultations for more just and equitable global governance and mutually beneficial relations among nations. They acknowledged that multipolarity can expand opportunities for EMDCs to develop their constructive potential and enjoy universally beneficial, inclusive and equitable economic globalisation and cooperation.

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They highlighted the importance of the Global South as a driver for positive change, especially in the face of significant international challenges, including deepening geopolitical tensions, rapid economic downturns, technological changes, protectionist measures and migratory challenges.

They believed BRICS countries continue to play a pivotal role in voicing the concerns and priorities of the Global South, as well as in promoting a more just, sustainable, inclusive, representative and stable international order based on international law. (ANI)

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