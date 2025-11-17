DT
Home / World / Security personnel use batons, tear gas to disperse protesters near Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house

Security personnel use batons, tear gas to disperse protesters near Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house

A large part of Rahman’s private residence, which was turned into a museum, was levelled following the ouster of the Awami League regime of Hasina last year

article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 05:34 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police use tear gas to disperse protesters gathered outside the demolished residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's former leader and the father of the country's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the verdict against Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. Photo: PTI
Security agencies used batons and fired tear gas on Monday to disperse protesters who tried to demolish the house of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s father and Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital.

“Several sound grenades were used to disperse the protesters,” Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of the Ramna division police, was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

The paper reported that several protesters and security personnel were injured during the baton-charge and brick-hurling clashes.

Mujibur Rahman, fondly called Bangabandhu, was killed in a military coup on August 15, 1975, along with most of his family members, including his 10-year-old youngest son, Sheikh Russell.

A large part of Rahman’s private residence, which was turned into a museum, was levelled following the ouster of the Awami League regime of Hasina last year.

On Monday, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for “crimes against humanity” over her government’s brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.

Even before the verdict was announced, a large group of protesters tried to move two excavators towards Dhanmondi 32, where Rahman’s house is located. They were stopped by security personnel, who used batons to disperse protesters, the paper said.

Some protesters regrouped near Square Hospital on Panthapath, where law enforcers fired several rounds of tear gas.

Traffic on Mirpur Road in Dhaka and the surrounding areas was suspended, and most shops in the neighbourhood were closed.

Around 2.45 pm, law enforcers pulled back amid intense pressure from the demonstrators.

Minutes later, the army, police and RAB began using batons and sound grenades, bringing the area back under full control.

Police have placed barricades in front of the premises and are currently not allowing anyone inside the site.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhanmondi division Zisanul Haque was quoted as saying by the Prothom Alo newspaper.

