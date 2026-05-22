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Home / World / Security team repels suspicious approach off Yemen's Socotra Island: UK maritime agency

Security team repels suspicious approach off Yemen's Socotra Island: UK maritime agency

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ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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London [UK], May 22 (ANI): An incident involving a suspicious approach toward an oil tanker has been reported in the waters near Yemen, prompting an investigation by maritime authorities, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency,

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The event transpired 98 nautical miles (181km) north of Yemen's Socotra island, it said.

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The security alert was raised after the oil tanker confirmed it had been approached by a small craft carrying five people on board.

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The encounter escalated briefly, requiring a defensive response from the ship's onboard protection details to deter the approaching boat.

"The vessels Armed Security Team fired warning shots at the small craft which forced them to alter course," said UKMTO, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.

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Illustrating the broader context of this encounter, Al Jazeera reports that the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation has assessed the danger levels across vital West Asian waterways to be dangerously high, noting that maritime traffic through a key choke point is still "significantly reduced".

According to the British maritime body, the threat in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman/Arabian Sea remains at a critical level.

Furthermore, the update from the UKMTO found the piracy threat in the region also remains "severe", highlighting that a trio of commercial ships remain in captivity following their hijackings between April 21 and May 2.

Adding to the regional instability, uncertainty also hangs over the fate of another vessel intercepted earlier this month. The status of an oil tanker seized 10 nautical miles (about 18.5km) off the coast of Yemen and diverted towards Somali waters on May 2 is currently unconfirmed, the British maritime body said.

Beyond the immediate threat of hijackings and armed approaches, the UKMTO highlighted ongoing covert hazards and technical disruptions plaguing the vital trade passages, noting that mining of shipping routes through the strait and interference in satellite navigation systems remain consistent.

These maritime developments coincide with broader regional tensions on land, where the wider West Asia Crisis remains in a diplomatic stalemate following a temporary ceasefire enacted on April 8. The conflict escalated into a regional confrontation on February 28, following coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran. Meanwhile, active diplomatic mediation continues in an effort to broker a peaceful resolution. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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