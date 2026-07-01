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Home / World / Semiconductors, AI, and Indo-Pacific security: Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi to arrive in Delhi for 16th Annual Summit

Semiconductors, AI, and Indo-Pacific security: Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi to arrive in Delhi for 16th Annual Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will land in the national capital on Wednesday evening for her three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3, making this her first official visit to the country since assuming office.

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As per MEA, during her visit, the Japanese PM will take part in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

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Takaichi's visit to India is expected to boost investment and innovation opportunities, strengthen economic ties and give a boost to efforts for building resilient supply chains in areas like semiconductors and critical minerals.

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Diplomatic sources said that the focus during the visit will also be on boosting maritime security, defence tech cooperation, and developing an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India.

The Japanese PM's participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

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This visit follows Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Takaichi will also attend the India-Japan Business Forum meeting. The sources said there may be a declaration concerning AI cooperation, and proposals also include a large-scale green ammonia project in Odisha, strengthening biogas cooperation, and promoting regional resilience via POWERR Asia.

"The visit aims to boost economic growth through investment and innovation. There will be a focus on strengthening economic security, including building resilient supply chains in areas like semiconductors and critical minerals," a source said.

Expected outcome documents include a Joint Statement on the Annual Summit, energy resilience, and MOUs covering sectors like AI, pharmaceuticals, batteries, and critical minerals.

India and Japan upgraded ties to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Sources said PM Modi's visit to Japan last August set the direction for the next decade, prioritising security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

They said India is an indispensable partner in advancing the updated 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)' put forward by PM Takaichi. Both nations seek to promote an international order based on the rule of law. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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