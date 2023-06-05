Senegal snaps Internet access amid deadly riots

Dakar, June 4
Senegal's government has cut access to mobile internet in certain areas because of deadly rioting in which there has been "hateful and subversive" messages posted online, it said in a statement on Sunday.
On Saturday, new clashes broke out between Senegalese opposition supporters and police in parts of the capital Dakar, the third day of protests in the West African nation sparked by the prosecution of an Opposition leader. — Reuters
