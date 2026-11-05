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Home / World / "Sense will now come back": Ex-diplomat Soni on US midterm results bringing relief to India on tariffs, visas

"Sense will now come back": Ex-diplomat Soni on US midterm results bringing relief to India on tariffs, visas

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Former senior diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni stated that the results of the US midterm elections, which saw Democrats make major gains and project control over Congress, will introduce key checks on executive power, restore stability to trade relations, and offer India renewed opportunities across key strategic and economic fronts.

Speaking to ANI, Soni analysed how shifts in the US legislative landscape could reshape bilateral policies on tariffs, visa constraints, the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and Quad cooperation.

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Soni described trade tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump’s administration as unrealistic and erratic. With Congress placing greater scrutiny on executive decisions, Soni noted, "All kinds of tariffs, absolutely mad tariffs... were levied, and he was getting away with it; that has to be stopped... There may be a rollback, but at least some sense will now come back."

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Addressing the uncertainties surrounding H-1B visas and Indian students abroad, Soni emphasised that American technology directly benefited from Indian talent. Enhanced congressional oversight is expected to curb abrupt visa restrictions affecting roughly 300,000 workers and students.

While heightened legislative review by Democrats may delay the proposed India–US Free Trade Agreement over labour and environmental standards, Soni views a delay as beneficial, "Instead of getting a bad deal, better to delay the deal so that it can be further discussed."

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Soni expressed confidence that India’s core strategic interests, particularly the Quad grouping, would regain focus in Washington. He added that the broader global community and traditional allies in Europe and NATO stand to benefit from a return to consultation and structured diplomacy over unilateral decisions.

The political shift in Congress follows public dissatisfaction over domestic economic pressures—such as inflation, student debt, and job security- as well as geopolitical friction tied to the administration’s foreign policy and conflict in the Middle East.

With Democrats taking control of both chambers, executive decision-making faces stronger checks, signalling a transition toward multilateral dialogue and structured negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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