DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Sent back by India, four to face intrusion charge in Bangladesh

Sent back by India, four to face intrusion charge in Bangladesh

article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 02:15 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A court in Bangladesh is set to indict a pregnant Indian woman and three others on charges of entering the country illegally, a move that could pave the way for their repatriation months after they were reportedly pushed in by Indian law enforcement agencies suspecting them of being Bangladeshi nationals, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Senior judicial magistrate Ashraful Haque has set October 23 for the hearing on charge framing against Sonali Khatun and the three others, alongside two infants. They have been languishing in jail for the past four months,” Chief Public Prosecutor (northwestern) Chapai Nawabganj M Abdul Wadud said.

Advertisement

Wadud said if they pleaded guilty to the charges during the hearing, it would pave the way for their repatriation. He said they were “likely” to plead guilty.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts