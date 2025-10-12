A court in Bangladesh is set to indict a pregnant Indian woman and three others on charges of entering the country illegally, a move that could pave the way for their repatriation months after they were reportedly pushed in by Indian law enforcement agencies suspecting them of being Bangladeshi nationals, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Senior judicial magistrate Ashraful Haque has set October 23 for the hearing on charge framing against Sonali Khatun and the three others, alongside two infants. They have been languishing in jail for the past four months,” Chief Public Prosecutor (northwestern) Chapai Nawabganj M Abdul Wadud said.

Advertisement

Wadud said if they pleaded guilty to the charges during the hearing, it would pave the way for their repatriation. He said they were “likely” to plead guilty.