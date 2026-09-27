Separate mass shootings in South Africa townships leave at least 27 people dead

Two separate mass shootings near South Africa's two biggest cities killed at least 27 people, police said on Sunday.

The South African Police Service said 17 people were killed on Saturday night when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols opened fire at a bar in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg.

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In a separate statement, police said 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a store in Lwandle, near Cape Town, around 1 am on Sunday.

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The two shootings come days after a mass shooting at a house party near the east coast city of Durban killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

No arrests had been made in the two latest mass shootings, police said, and preliminary reports indicate authorities were searching for multiple gunmen in both cases.