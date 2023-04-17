Separatists attack Indonesian troops deployed to rescue New Zealand pilot

Jayapura, April 16
Separatist gunmen attacked Indonesian army troops who were deployed to rescue a New Zealand pilot taken hostage by the rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, leaving at least six dead and about 30 missing, officials said on Sunday.
Initial information from army reports said there were about 36 soldiers at a post in the hilly district of Nduga, when attackers from the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, opened fire on Saturday.
At least six died and 21 others fled, according to the reports. However, a military spokesman confirmed only one death. — AP
