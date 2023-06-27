Serbia releases Kosovo cops

Belgrade, June 26
Serbia on Monday released three police officers from Kosovo who were detained near the disputed border between the Balkan foes earlier this month as tensions escalated.
A court in the central Serbian town of Kraljevo said it was releasing the police officers, and they later returned to Kosovo. The court said in a statement that the three were charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices. — AP
