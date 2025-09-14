DT
Home / World / Serbia witnesses ongoing political turmoil as protests, counter-rallies continue

Serbia witnesses ongoing political turmoil as protests, counter-rallies continue

ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Belgrade [Serbia], September 14 (ANI): Serbia remains engulfed in a deep political crisis, with anti-government protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic holding parallel rallies across the Balkan nation, Al Jazeera reported.

Both sides took to the streets on Saturday, more than 10 months into sustained protests against the right-wing populist government, which were sparked by the collapse of a railway station roof in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 16 people, Al Jazeera noted.

The student-led protest movement initially sought justice for the victims and an investigation into corruption allegedly linked to the tragedy. Over time, its demands expanded to include calls for President Vucic's resignation.

Vucic, who has dismissed the protesters as "terrorists", has recently used his Serbian Progressive Party to organise counterdemonstrations in an effort to retain his hold on power.

No major incidents were reported on Saturday, though brief scuffles occurred in the capital, Belgrade, where anti-government demonstrators were pushed back by riot police as Vucic joined some of his supporters, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier this week, thousands had gathered in Belgrade to protest against the government. Addressing the crowd, Nikolina Sindjelic, a student arrested during protests in August, claimed she was mistreated in detention.

"They beat us because they are afraid of us," she said outside the headquarters of a special police unit. "They have hit us and they will hit us because they know it is all over [for them]."

The government's crackdown on the protest movement has intensified in recent weeks, with demonstrators accusing the police of brutality. Over 100 university professors have reportedly been dismissed and replaced with Vucic loyalists.

Speaking during a visit to Austria on September 8, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos commented, "We have a problem in Belgrade. The people have the right to protest. The severe violence on the streets of Serbia, the many acts of vandalism, must stop. We expect the police to act appropriately and respect fundamental rights." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

