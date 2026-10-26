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Home / World / Serbia's strongman Aleksandar Vučić concedes election defeat; Student List secures parliamentary majority

Serbia's strongman Aleksandar Vučić concedes election defeat; Student List secures parliamentary majority

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Belgrade [Serbia], October 26 (ANI): In a significant political transition, the long-serving strongman leader of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić has conceded defeat in the national parliamentary elections, announcing that the opposition "Student List" has secured an absolute majority in the legislature, Euronews reported.

Addressing the nation following early results, Vučić acknowledged the ruling party's electoral setback based on sample vote tabulations.

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"Based on the stratified sample, it is clear that we have lost the election," Vučić stated, conceding that the opposition movement had achieved a decisive victory.

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Outlining the anticipated seat distribution in the national parliament, Vučić projected that the Student List would comfortably form the next government.

"The Student List has won and will have between 135 and 140 seats, while we will have around 105," he said, acknowledging that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) had fallen short of retaining control.

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The outgoing leader noted that representation in the assembly would largely be confined to the two main blocs alongside minority parties.

"No one else has entered parliament. The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (SVM) has won three seats, the Albanians one, and I think the SDA has also secured a seat," Vučić added, according to the report.

According to Euronews, vote tabulations showed the Student List securing approximately 2.2 million votes, translating to a commanding 52 per cent vote share. The ruling Serbian Progressive Party secured around 1.72 million votes, representing 32.3 per cent of the total ballots cast.

According to CNN, the closely contested parliamentary election witnessed strong voter turnout and rising tensions, pitting President Aleksandar Vucic and his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party against student-led groups. The students, who have gained widespread public support, accuse the government of corruption and undermining democratic institutions.

Commenting on the outcome, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Student List on the victory, asserting that they "stand ready" to work together to advance Serbia's future in the European Union.

"Today, the people of Serbia turned out in record numbers to shape their country’s future. Congratulations to the Student List on its victory in the parliamentary elections. We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to advance Serbia’s future in the European Union," Ursula posted on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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